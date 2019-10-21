When Is Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich Coming Back? Clues Point to Soon.

When I longingly think about the Popeyes chicken sandwich, Neyo's "So Sick" plays on loop in my head. I am so tired of wishing that damn chicken sandwich was here, back in my hands and on my tastebuds. I miss the crunch, the bigass pickles, the squishy and subtly sweet bun. The sandwich was so popular, and its sudden disappearance so notorious, it has inspired a sexy Halloween costume.
As of this writing, it's been 55 days -- nearly two months -- since Popeyes announced it had sold out of the sandwich. When I pass by other chicken sandwiches at competing fast food chains, I scoff at their sad attempts. I bemoan the existence of this delectable sandwich because I can't access it, and yet I yearn for it. I've tried to move on, but can't stop myself from reminiscing and I'm not the only one.
When will this chicken sandwich-less hell finally -- mercifully -- end? Clues point to very soon. Popeyes locations still display signs claiming the delicious sandwich will "be right back," but speculation about an imminent return appears to be growing on social media. So I did some digging. I want answers, dammit.
My journey started with a phone call to Popeyes corporate, where I spoke to a customer service representative who couldn't provide much information other than to confirm that, yes, the sandwich will be coming back... eventually. Aside from that, he said there were no official updates at this time regarding the date and time. This was deeply unhelpful. We know it's coming back -- Popeyes made a killing on this sandwich. What kind of corporation would walk away from all that money? We need specifics, sir.
My next call was to my local Popeyes in Brooklyn, New York. Here is when things began to get interesting. My call to the Popeyes in Brooklyn confirmed that the sandwich would return -- and soon. The exact words were, "Hopefully this week, they should be coming.” I felt a flutter of excitement, thanked the man on the other end of line, and called up another store.
The next location I called is close to where I'm from in Southern California. There, an employee relayed that the store "received a call [from corporate] today" and that the sandwich will return "probably Wednesday." Wednesday?! That's so soon! As I began to get excited over the phone, the employee tried to calm me down by saying nothing was for sure, and that they're "waiting for the green light from corporate.” Fair enough.
The next Popeyes location I called was in Houston, where the employee relayed that the sandwich would return "sometime next month." A call to a Chicago location ended similarly, where I was told the sandwich would be back in "about two more weeks."
As I mentioned earlier, people on Twitter are starting to get speculative -- some claiming to share information from their own sources.
Additionally, Popeyes has been spotted sharing targeted ads claiming the sandwich will be back soon, and encouraging chicken sandwich enthusiasts to download their app to be the first to know.
Based on this detective work, we can conclude that the Popeyes chicken sandwich -- the very one a Tennessee man sued the Louisiana chain over -- will make its return as early as Wednesday, October 23, or as late as in about a month. Additionally, I've reached out to a Popeyes spokesperson for a confirmation on date, but haven't heard back from them yet. I'll keep this story updated as I learn anything new.
Either way, we've already waited this long. I can hold off for another month if that means the chicken sandwich will make its way back to me -- permanently.
