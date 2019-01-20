Here's Every Lunar Eclipse You Can See for the Next 10 Years

A total lunar eclipse isn't quite as rare as a total solar eclipse, but it's still not something you'll see all too often. It's absolutely worth getting out the night of January 20 into January 21 to see the eclipse that will be visible across the United States because you won't be able to see a total lunar eclipse here again until May 26, 2021.
In fact, you won't even see a partial lunar eclipse in the US until that date. So, get out there and soak up a total lunar eclipse that happens to land on the night of a supermoon. Then, if you really want to, you can use the ridiculous term and tell people you say the Super Blood Wolf Moon. It's absurd, but that's up to you.
If you miss it and want to plan far, far ahead, here's a list of every lunar eclipse coming up over the next 10 years according to NASA.
January 21, 2019 (total)
Visible in: Central Pacific, North and South America, Europe, Africa.
July 16, 2019 (partial)
Visible in: South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia
January 10, 2020 (penumbral)
Visible in: Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia
June 5, 2020 (penumbral)
Visible in: Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia
July 5, 2020 (penumbral)
Visible in: North and South America, southwest Europe, Africa
November 30, 2020 (penumbral)
Visible in: Asia, Australia, the Pacific, North and South America
May 26, 2021 (total)
Visible in: East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, North and South America
November 19, 2021 (partial)
Visible in: North and South America, north Europe, east Asia, Australia, the Pacific
May 16, 2022 (total)
Visible in: North and South America, Europe, Africa
November 8, 2022 (total)
Visible in: Asia, Australia, the Pacific, North and South America
May 5, 2023 (penumbral)
Visible in: Africa, Asia, Australia
October 28, 2023 (partial)
Visible in: east North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia
March 25, 2024 (penumbral)
Visible in: North and South America
September 18, 2024 (partial)
Visible in: North and South America, Europe, Africa
March 14, 2025 (total)
Visible in: The Pacific, North and South America, west Europe, west Africa
September 7, 2025 (total)
Visible in: Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia
March 3, 2026 (total)
Visible in: East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, North and South America
August 28, 2026 (partial)
Visible in: East Pacific, North and South America, Europe, Africa
February 20, 2027 (penumbral)
Visible in: North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asa
July 1, 2027 (penumbral)
Visible in: East Africa, Asia, Australia, the Pacific
August 17, 2027 (penumbral)
Visible in: The Pacific, North and South America
January 12, 2028 (partial)
Visible in: North and South America, Europe, Africa
July 6, 2028 (partial)
Visible in: Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia
December 31, 2028 (total)
Visible in: Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Pacific
June 26, 2029 (total)
Visible in: North and South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East
December 20, 2029 (total)
Visible in: North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia
