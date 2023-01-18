These Are the Best Days to Book Your Summer 2023 Vacations

As a Sagittarius from a single-parent household, there's so much of my life I wait until the absolute last minute to deal with (work trainings, grocery shopping, signing up for classes) because I thrive in a non-committal state of chaos. But as I've learned the hard way—multiple times—trip planning is really something you can't put off until the last minute. It gets expensive and chaotic very fast.

New data from Vrbo has offered those of us who are planning-adverse a cheat sheet on when we need to book our travel this year. Think of it as a deadline, and save money. To make sure you have a wider selection of booking options this year, Vrbo suggests that you follow the below rubric for booking your trips.

Spring break: Book by January 30

Memorial Day weekend: Book by April 6

Summer: Book by April 17

Fourth of July weekend: Book by May 10

Labor Day weekend: Book by July 14

Thanksgiving: Book by October 6

Ski season: Book by October 16

Winter break: Book by November 3



"All of these dates are two weeks earlier than they were in years past,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations, in a statement shared with Thrillist. “Those two weeks can make or break snagging a coveted mountain cabin for a spring break ski trip or a beachside cottage for that annual summer vacation."

Not sure where you want to go yet? Vrbo has created trip boards that include travel inspo for a variety of interests and vibes. You can choose from options like Beach Please, Ski-In, Ski-Out, Summer in Europe, and Cowboy-cations to get inspired. That will make booking by the suggested dates above even easier.