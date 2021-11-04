Here's When You Can Get Your Thanksgiving Turkey from Trader Joe's & Aldi This Year
Think ahead so you don't end up with lunch meat turkey on Thanksgiving.
Turkey is the single most important piece to the Thanksgiving equation—or at least, right up there with stuffing. But getting a good and reasonably priced bird can get quite competitive around the holidays, which is why we keep an eye on the Trader Joe's frozen aisle like it's our full-time job. The strategy is simple: Get your turkey weeks in advance, toss it in the freezer, and pull it out when it's turkey time.
Both Aldi and Trader Joe's, also known as our go-to's for actually staying within our food budget, are both bringing back their frozen turkeys (and plenty of sides) beginning next week. For its part, Aldi will stock its frozen shelves with its Never Any! brand turkey, which is antibiotic, additive, and hormone-free, starting on November 10 for $1.19 per pound, according to Food & Wine.
Trader Joe's, meanwhile, has got fresh turkeys coming your way beginning November 12, which you can either freeze yourself or whip up for an early Friendsgiving. You can snag organic, brined, and kosher birds.
"Trader Joe's Whole Turkeys are selected from young hens (no Toms), ensuring tender, juicy meat. The hens are raised in large, open-air grow houses in the US and considered 'All Natural,' because they are vegetarian fed, given no antibiotics or hormones, and are minimally processed," TJ's said in a blog post. "All our Turkeys are 100% fresh, meaning they are never frozen, and depending on which one you choose, they come with a variety of additional attributes."
The All-Natural Antibiotic-Free Brined Fresh Young Turkeys, which are "soaked in a sweet-savory brine that really amps up the flavor," will run between 12 and 22 pounds for $1.99 per pound. If you want to splurge a bit more, go for the $2.99 All-Natural Glatt Kosher Fresh Young Turkey or $3.49 per pound Free Range Organic Young Turkeys.