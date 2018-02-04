Where Is the Next Super Bowl Going to Be Held?

The New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off in Super Bowl LII on February 4. The big game will be held at the new US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The new stadium is indoors, so the teams won't be trudging through three feet of snow with a -10 wind chill. (Does Crisco even work at that temperature?)
Minneapolis provides a clear model for how to land a Super Bowl. It's simple. Build a new stadium or make significant improvements to the existing one. The lineup of future Super Bowl hosts features some of the newest and most recently renovated stadiums in the NFL.
Here's where you'll be seeing Super Bowl games played over the next handful of seasons, along with the tentative dates.
Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3, 2019
Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia
Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, 2020
Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Florida
Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7, 2021
Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, Florida
Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 6, 2022
Rams' new stadium; Inglewood, California
US Bank Stadium is holding the championship in its second year of use. That will be the same situation for Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz stadium, which was opened in the fall of 2017. The new stadium for the Rams is currently under construction.
Meanwhile, Hard Rock Stadium greenlit a $250 million renovation in 2016, and the Ray Jay in Tampa had a $100 million project greenlit in 2015.
