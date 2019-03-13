There’s a Fun New ‘Carmen Sandiego’ Game Hidden in Google Earth

Google has made habit of hiding some wonderful little games in its Google Doodles, the playful, themed reinventions of its logo that adorn the homepage pretty much daily. However, the search giant has outdone itself with a brand new hidden gem it built into Google Earth: a throwback, playable version of Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?
The game, which feels (and looks) quite a bit like the popular computer game from the '90s, challenges you to find the fictional international thief in Google Earth by visiting different parts of the globe in search of clues about her whereabouts. The Crowned Jewels Caper, which is the first in what will be a series of Carmen Sandiego games to launch within Google Earth, is totally free to play starting Wednesday, and we can confirm it poses a serious threat to your productivity (sorry).
To play, just head to Google Earth and launch the game, which will walk you through a few brief instructions. You start out in London, tapping the magnifying glass to interview witnesses and piecing together clues until you think you know where she went next. Then you tap the airplane to select the next location to investigate, and so forth and so on until you find her.
"Our game is an homage to the original. It’s for all those gumshoes who grew up with the chase, and for the next generation feeling that geography itch for the first time," explained Google Earth Program Manager Vanessa Schneider in a blog post.
Unfortunately, since there isn't any music that runs in the background as you play, you may have to pull up Rockapella's insidiously catchy Carmen Sandiego theme song in a different tab to get in the right frame of mind.
h/t CNET
