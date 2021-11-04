Northern Lights Were Seen as Far South as California Last Night After 'Cannibal' CME

This delightful sight was the result of a series of solar outbursts that started on November 1. "The sun has produced several coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which are bubbles of hot gas and magnetic field; while such activity can come from any part of the sun, the current examples have headed out into space toward Earth, making them of particular interest to humans," says Space.com. Some have called the latter of these CMEs a "cannibal CME" as it overtook earlier ones as they raced toward Earth.

The result was people around the globe getting an impressive view of the northern lights. That included it being seen much further south than it is generally seen and impressive displays at northern latitudes with pink glow amidst the familiar green aura.

It was even strong enough to be visible at sunrise in Absiko, Sweden, per Spaceweather.com. Aurora photographer Oliver Wright, who previously offered tips on photographing Comet Neowise to Thrillist, told the site, "I woke up just after 5 am, and I could see auroras through my bedroom window. So, quick coffee and headed down to the bridge over the Abisko canyon. I was watching purple auroras getting washed out by the nautical sunrise. I've only ever seen that once before during the Saint Patrick Day geomagnetic storm of 2015."