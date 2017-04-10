The 10 Cities Where You Can Drink the Cheapest Beer in the World

Every beer drinker knows it: The only thing better than drinking beer is drinking it at a low price. While we Americans are blessed with delicious beers across our 50 states, there's a whole constellation of countries out there that peddle their brews for cheaper than we do. Every year, the site GoEuro compiles a "beer price index" that looks at data from 70 cities around the world and compiles it into a ranked list of the cheapest places, on average, where you can buy a sudsy adult beverage.
Bratislava, Slovakia, and Kiev, Ukraine, top the list for the cheapest beer-drinking cities based on data from 2016, with average combined prices of $1.65 and $1.66 USD per beer, respectively. Otherwise-cool destinations like Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo bring up the tail-end of the list with average prices of $6.22, $5.75, and $5.48. The most expensive city on the list is Lausanne, Switzerland, where an average single beer -- based on totals at both supermarkets and in bars -- costs $9.51. The prices were calculated based on average prices for a 33cl (about 11oz) can of beer of several global and major local brands in each location, as well as adjustments for inflation, according to GoEuro.
Based on those numbers it's hard to justify a stop in Lausanne anytime soon. On the other hand, here are the 10 cheapest cities on the list. They sound like fine places for an inexpensive night on the town.
10. Budapest, Hungary
Overall avg. price of beer: $2.47
Avg. price in supermarkets: $0.41
Avg. price in bars: $4.53
9. Ljubljana, Slovenia
Overall avg. price of beer: $2.45
Avg. price in supermarkets: $1.09
Avg. price in bars: $3.82
8. Warsaw, Poland
Overall avg. price of beer: $2.45
Avg. price in supermarkets: $0.87
Avg. price in bars: $4.02
7. Cairo, Egypt
Overall avg. price of beer: $2.39
Avg. price in supermarkets: $1.01
Avg. price in bars: $3.76
6. Belgrade, Serbia
Overall avg. price of beer: $2.19
Avg. price in supermarkets: $0.44
Avg. price in bars: $3.95
5. Mexico City, Mexico
Overall avg. price of beer: $2.13
Avg. price in supermarkets: $0.68
Avg. price in bars: $3.58
4. Krakow, Poland
Overall avg. price of beer: $1.87
Avg. price in supermarkets: $0.82
Avg. price in bars: $2.92
3. Cape Town, South Africa
Overall avg. price of beer: $1.87
Avg. price in supermarkets: $0.67
Avg. price in bars: $3.07
2. Kiev, Ukraine
Overall avg. price of beer: $1.66
Avg. price in supermarkets: $0.69
Avg. price in bars: $2.63
1. Bratislava, Slovakia
Overall avg. price of beer: $1.65
Avg. price in supermarkets: $0.51
Avg. price in bars: $2.80
