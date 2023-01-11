Dr. Pepper-Flavored Peeps Are Coming to a Grocery Store Near You

Love 'em or hate 'em, Peeps are an eternal part of spring. The fluffy marshmallows have been bringing overwhelming sweetness to customers for 70 years now, and to celebrate the seven decades of success, Peeps is launching a slew of new flavors in 2023.

"The Peeps Brand is honored to have been included in family traditions and celebrations over the last seven decades and is thrilled to continue spreading springtime sweetness with the launch of our 2023 Easter Marshmallow offerings," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for Peeps, in a statement shared with Thrillist.

This year, you'll be able to purchase Peeps and Mike and Ike Flavored Pop, as well as Dr.Pepper-flavored Peeps. The Dr. Pepper collaboration will be available exclusively at Walmart. The innovation doesn't end there. You'll also be able to purchase Kettle Corn Flavored Marshmallow Peeps exclusively at Kroger stores.

In addition to these new flavors, you'll also be able to find these returning favorites at grocery stores nationwide:

Classic Peeps Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies

Peeps Marshmallow Rainbow Pop

Peeps Sparkly Wild Berry Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

Peeps Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Delights Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

Peeps Marshmallow Decorated Eggs

Peeps Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Chicks



More returning Peep varieties will be available at select stores only:

Peeps Easter Essentials can be purchased at Sam's Club.

Peeps Tropical Burst Flavored Marshmallow Chicks can be purchased at Target.

Peeps Delights Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in Milk Chocolate can only be purchased at Target and Cracker Barrel.



Explore all the Peeps flavors and order custom Peeps at PeepsBrand.com.