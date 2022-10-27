Dunkin' Is Selling New Hot Cocoa Bombs You Can Get in Stores Nationwide

This holiday season, Dunkin' and Frankford Candy have teamed up to offer a brand-new selection of sweets. There will be Dunkin' Box O' Chocolates, and two varieties of Hot Chocolate Bombs. The three new items will be available nationwide at stores for a short while, and they will also available on Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

"We're thrilled to partner with Frankford Candy again this holiday season to bring America's beloved donut flavors in new donut flavor-filled chocolates," said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin', in a press release. "Back by popular demand, Dunkin' beverage-inspired seasonal Hot Chocolate BOMB varieties will include two new flavors and will surely excite fans."

The new Dunkin' Box O' Chocolates comes with 12 individually wrapped donut-shaped filled chocolates in three flavors: Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter, and Chocolate Creme.

The Hot Chocolate Bombs will come in Dunkaccino and Spicy varieties. The Dunkaccino flavor is made with a coffee and hot chocolate-flavored Belgian milk chocolate exterior is filled with mini marshmallows inside. The Spicy flavor is ​a rich Belgian milk chocolate shell that has hints of spice and mini marshmallows inside. The two new flavors will be available in H-E-B, Rite Aid and Ross Dress for Less stores.

The original Dunkin' Hot Chocolate Bomb can be found at CVS, Walgreens and Ross Dress for Less stores. The Dunkin' Mint Hot Chocolate Bomb can be found at Target stores. All flavors will be for sale at a suggested retail price of $3.99.