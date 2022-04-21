Mtn Dew Flamin' Hot is now available nationwide, and to celebrate, the iconic brand is putting on quite the shindig.

The drink is actually inspired by Cheetos Flamin' Hot, but when it was first released in August 2021, it sold out online less than an hour. On April 30, DJ Pauly D and Action Bronson will descend upon one small town to celebrate the nationwide release. Why this location in particular? Well, while the beverage is being released nationwide, it will only become the official drink of one place: Hell, Michigan.

If you're a fan of Mtn Dew and crazy parties, you're invited to join in on the festivities. The event will feature a DJ set from Pauly D, and will include a four-course menu of unique and spicy offerings from Action Bronson. "I had a blast coming up with these recipes for Mtn Dew Flamin' Hot, and I mean who else can say they whipped up the finest grub in Hell?" Action Bronson said in a press release.

"When MTN DEW asked me to go to Hell, I thought they were messing with me. But then I realized they wanted my help to make Hell even hotter with my fire beats. There is no one better to bring the heat," Pauly D said in a statement shared with Thrillist.

This one-night festival in Hell, Michigan is free to anyone who can make their way to the town. The exact coordinates for the event are 42.4338° N, 83.9845° W, which according to Google Maps is Hell Hole Bar. This town really loves a theme.

Can't make it to Hell? No worries. You can now get Mtn Dew Flamin' Hot at all major retailers and convenience stores in 20 ounce bottles and 12 ounce cans. Whether you're in Hell or not, drink up!