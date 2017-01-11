News

Amazon Is Selling the NES Classic Edition Right Now in 10 Cities

After cruelly teasing new stock of Nintendo's new NES Classic Edition last week, the online retailer made many of the nostalgia-inducing game consoles available to buy at its bookstores on the West Coast. On Wednesday morning, however, Amazon announced you can finally buy an NES Classic online, but there's kind of a big catch: it's only available in 10 select cities.

The company said Amazon Prime Now members in Washington D.C., Virginia Beach, Richmond, Baltimore, Raleigh, Nashville, Atlanta, Miami, Tampa, and Orlando can order the NES Classic Edition with free two-hour delivery while supplies last on Wednesday. 

Unfortunately, that appears to be it for now. If you don't have Amazon Prime Now and live outside of those 10 cities, you're still out of luck. Pending another flash sale from Amazon in the coming days, your next best shot at getting your Donkey Kong-playing hands on one is in-store at Best Buy on December 20th. Of course, other retailers can launch their own flash sales ahead of the holidays, like Urban Outfitters and Walmart have in recent weeks. 

The miniature gaming system, which comes preprogrammed with 30 classic Nintendo games, has been almost impossible to find since it first launched on November 11th -- that is, unless you're willing to pay hundreds of dollars for one via a third party reseller. Anyway, with any luck, you'll be binge-playing Super Mario Bros. over the holidays. If not, at least you'll be able to play Super Mario Run, starting on Thursday. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is so mad it's only available through Amazon Prime Now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

