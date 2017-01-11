Amazon Is Selling the NES Classic Edition Right Now in 10 Cities

Unfortunately, that appears to be it for now. If you don't have Amazon Prime Now and live outside of those 10 cities, you're still out of luck. Pending another flash sale from Amazon in the coming days, your next best shot at getting your Donkey Kong-playing hands on one is in-store at Best Buy on December 20th. Of course, other retailers can launch their own flash sales ahead of the holidays, like Urban Outfitters and Walmart have in recent weeks.

The miniature gaming system, which comes preprogrammed with 30 classic Nintendo games, has been almost impossible to find since it first launched on November 11th -- that is, unless you're willing to pay hundreds of dollars for one via a third party reseller. Anyway, with any luck, you'll be binge-playing Super Mario Bros. over the holidays. If not, at least you'll be able to play Super Mario Run, starting on Thursday.