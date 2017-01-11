Amazon's Hinting at More NES Classic Editions Being in Stock Soon

Of course, "a couple exciting announcements" is frustratingly vague, but c'mon what the hell else could the company be hinting a given the insane demand for the damn things and the ongoing shortage of supply? Well, it turns out Amazon isn't ready to say. When reached via email on Wednesday, a spokesperson said, "We have nothing more to share beyond that tweet. Stay tuned!"

Sorry, folks. We tried.

All said, you might not want to get your hopes up too much just yet. Even if Amazon does offer a stock of NES Classic Editions for sale, there's a good chance they may sell out before you can get one. But that's no reason to give up. As they said in the '90s, "It's on like Donkey Kong."