Here's How to Get Your Hands on Lay's Exclusive Milk Chocolate Potato Chips
You won't find them in grocery stores.
Valentine's Day is a time for romantic gifts and fancy chocolates, so it's only logical that Lay's would bring back its most seductive cocoa treat ahead of February 14.
Just in time for the holiday of love, fans have a brief opportunity to get ahold of Lay's Wavy Milk Chocolate Covered Potato Chips. They're too exclusive to appear in stores, though—if you want them, there's only one way to get them.
Lay's has invited fans to engage with its social media posts before the end of Friday, February 12, for the chance to win a bag of the salty-sweet chips. If you leave a comment on its Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram announcement, you're automatically in the running.
If you aren't already familiar, Lay's Wavy Milk Chocolate Covered Potato Chips are pretty much how they sound. The company takes its savory potato chips and dips them in rich milk chocolate. They're not too salty, not too sweet, and even if they don't last long, they're worth the hype.
