Here's How to Get Your Hands on Lay's Exclusive Milk Chocolate Potato Chips

Valentine's Day is a time for romantic gifts and fancy chocolates, so it's only logical that Lay's would bring back its most seductive cocoa treat ahead of February 14.

Just in time for the holiday of love, fans have a brief opportunity to get ahold of Lay's Wavy Milk Chocolate Covered Potato Chips. They're too exclusive to appear in stores, though—if you want them, there's only one way to get them.