Here's the Fastest Way to Get Your Passport Photo

Perhaps you've heard. It is going to take a long, long, long time for US passport applications to be processed this summer. The wait times can't be changed, but the amount of time you spend running around trying to get an acceptable passport photo can be reduced. As someone who once had to take a passport photo 24 hours before heading to a passport renewal center, I've felt the rush of trying to get a good photo quickly.

Here's what you need to know to navigate the process more seamlessly:

Where to get a passport photo near you.

If you aren't interested in trying to get the right photo on your own—it can be tedious to try and fulfill the exact requirements of the State Department at home— there are a couple of ways to get that done. You can go to the photo center at Walgreens, which offers the service and printing of the images for $16.99. You can find a Walgreens photo center near you via the Walgreens website. Other stores with a photo department, like CVS, offer similarly prices services.

Another option is seeking out one of your local post offices, libraries, or local government offices, which will also provide you with the photos. USPS offices require appointments in advance. Some State Department acceptance facilities offer photo services, which you can determine by accessing this website.

For my most recent passport photo, I actually went to a small independent photo shop near me. For $15, I got two printed passport photos (proper size and everything) in under 10 minutes. I also had the added benefit of having my photo taken by someone who helped tilt my chin and set my posture in a way that left me walking away feeling satisfied with a quickly snapped photo with flash taken on a digital camera. You can search your area for local photo studios, just make sure to call ahead to make sure an appointment won't be necessary.

Finally, the nearest passport photo center near you is in your hands. You can use your self-phone camera and a passport photo app to produce the image. Then you'll just need to get the photos printed, which can be done at your local printing or photo center.

What is the difference between a professional and DIY passport photo?

Ultimately, there is no difference between a passport photo produced at home and one that a professional is responsible for, except maybe the level of frustration you'll feel trying to take a symmetrical looking image of your face. The State Department has the same requirements no matter how you take and submit your photo. Photos included with passport applications need to be:

A high resolution photo that is not blurry, grainy, or pixelated.

The photo needs to be 2x2 inches.

Your head must be between one and one and three-eighth inches from the bottom of your chin to the top of your head.

It can be printed on matte or glossy photo quality paper. It must be photo-quality paper.

Don't digitally change the photo–no filters, edits, or facetuning. That includes removing red eyes from images.

Photos with any damage like holes, creases, or smudges will not be accepted. Don't staple your photos to your application!



The State Department has its own video to guide you through its passport photo requirements as well: