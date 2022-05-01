Everywhere You Can Grab Deals on Burgers for National Burger Month

Photo by veryulissa/Shutterstock

On the surface, National Burger Month is in the running to be crowned the most pointless food holiday. When something moves from a day to a month, it ought to have some special significance. Burger Month doesn’t really. It’s a month where people might start to grill outside where they had previously stowed the grill for the winter, but Americans eat burgers all day, every day. Nonetheless, National Burger Month alights here in May. It's pretty easy to ignore. However, since Americans eat burgers all day, every day, you might as well take advantage of the faux food holiday and indulge. (That’s doubly true on National Hamburger Day later in the month, which very reasonably lands in the midst of National Hamburger Month.) To make sure you’re celebrating with the burgers you desire, we have pulled together all the best burger deals you’ll find throughout May. Some are specifically celebrating the month. Other deals are blissfully ignorant that they fall during a month where burgers are celebrated. Those deals are the “Welcome to Jurassic Park” moment of National Hamburger Month deals. Whether or not that resonates for you, we are on to the good part. Here are the best burger deals you’ll find during National Burger Month.

Burger Deals During National Burger Month Wendy's

The deal: Use the Wendy's app to get buy-one-get-one-for-$1 Premium Burgers or chicken sandwiches.

When: Through May 31 Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

The deal: The newly-launched rewards program will offer double points (the chains call them "Stars") when you sign up (and take advantage of a free sandwich in there while you're at it).

When: Through May 17 BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse

The deal: Spend $50 on an egift card for Mother's Day and get a $10 bonus card for free. Bonus cards can be redeemed from May 9 to June 19.

When: Through May 8 Wendy's

The deal: Use the app to get a free small order of fries with any Biggie Bag purchase.

When: May 2-8 Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Every weekday features a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.

When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm Red Cow

The deal: Join the Minneapolis-based chain's e-club and you'll get a coupon in your inbox for $10 off your bill next time you dine-in.

When: Ongoing Miller's Ale House

The deal: Get a free $10 gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. The bonus cards are valid from July 1 to August 31.

When: Through June 26

Other Deals During National Hamburger Month Taco John's

The deal: Get five softshell beef tacos for $5.55. Use the Taco John's app, and you'll have to be part of the loyalty program.

When: May 1-5 Casa Verde

The deal: The ready-to-make meals will be 50% off with the code "CINCO50M."

When: May 3-5 Red Lobster

The deal: Spend $50 on a Red Lobster gift card to get a coupon for $10 off an order of at least $30.

When: Through June 26 Kolache Factory

The deal: Buy three kolaches and get a trio of them for free.

When: May 30