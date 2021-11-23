Spotify Is Launching a Netflix Hub with All Your Favorite Movie & TV Show Soundtracks

Now that we've got the long Thanksgiving weekend ahead, we're planning our watch schedule accordingly. Once we're on the other side and a healthy five pounds heavier, reeling from that Squid Game's finale, we might want to stock our playlists with a few series soundtrack favorites.

Spotify has made that task easier than ever with the unveiling of its all-new Netflix Hub, which features a full audio-streaming experience inspired by the entertainment you're obsessed with. Relive Narcos, Outer Banks, Cowboy Bebop, and more with an entire lineup of official show playlists.

"Today's trending shows and movies aren't just inspiring fandoms, they're also fueling internet-wide obsessions. So much so that within two weeks of Squid Game's debut on Netflix, Spotify listeners had created more than 22,500 unique themed playlists to keep the experience going," Spotify said in a blog post on Tuesday. "It's clear that after the credits roll, viewers are left wanting even more—and they come to Spotify to hear it."

The Spotify Hub is rolling out for both free and premium users across the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, and India beginning on Tuesday, November 23. All you have to do to access it is type "Netflix" in the search bar.

Spotify is unveiling an enhanced album experience for Netflix's western The Harder They Fall to celebrate the partnership as a little bonus. You can expect a behind-the-scenes of the soundtrack, which was led by Jay-Z, and audio liners with Kid Cudi, Koffee, and Ms. Lauryn Hill.