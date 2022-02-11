Sonic's Hard Seltzer Is Now Available Across Almost Half the Country

Sonic is bringing the nation together, almost. It might be about as close as we're going to get.

Sonic Hard Seltzer is expanding its footprint. The fast-food chain's slushie-inspired hard seltzers are now available across almost half the US. It was only available in a small area of the country when it was first released last year, but you'll be able to find it in 21 states.

You can track down the Cherry Limeade (and the other flavors) in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Additionally, you're able to track it down in St. Louis, which might help if you're there and feeling down about the Rams making the Super Bowl after the move.

The chain's hard seltzer debut came last year among yet another wave of hard seltzer releases that are tied to companies outside the alcohol industry. There were also new releases from Topo Chico, Mountain Dew, Spindrift, and AriZona, among others.

It's time to find out if it goes well with Sonic's soft serve because that's kind of what they do best.