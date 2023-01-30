Where You Should Travel in 2023, According to a Celebrity Psychic

As the first month of 2023 comes to a close, you might be panicking a bit that you haven't narrowed down where you'll travel this year. Don't worry! Thanks to a new analysis from vacation rental platform Holidu , we can share the insights of Inbaal Honigman, a celebrity psychic and astrologer. Honigman has suggestions for where you should go this year, based on your star sign.

So what's behind these selections? Hongiman explained:

"Fire signs like Aries, Leo and Sagittarius love to keep active and need a holiday that gets them sweating. Water signs like Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces love a restful holiday surrounded by their favorite people," Hongiman said in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Earth signs like Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn enjoy a vacation with a touch of luxury. Air signs like Gemini, Libra and Aquarius go for a break that challenges the mind."

If you aren't satisfied with just one location suggestion, you can check out Holidu's complete breakdown for every zodiac sign. You'll get a suggestion of 20 different locations based on your size, and who your best travel partner will be based on your sign.