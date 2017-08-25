The Best Places to Watch Mayweather vs. McGregor in 10 Big American Cities

Between the impromptu brawls, hilarious displays of bravado, and profanity-laden designer suits, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Irish MMA star Conor McGregor have offered a crash course in hype ahead of their boxing showdown this Saturday, August 26. Needless to say, there's a lot riding on what some are calling the fight destined to save boxing from its certain death knells, even without factoring the ludicrous amount of money on the line.
Vegas odds surmise that McGregor will be crushed by the world champion Mayweather, who boasts a perfect record of 49-0 and a deceptive counterpunch that's earned him a god-like status in the ring. The brash Irishman, on the other hand, holds two simultaneous UFC belts and a desire to punch Mayweather back into retirement. When the bell sounds at 6pm in Las Vegas on Saturday night, you're going to want to watch the historic bout, no matter where you live.
So, instead of paying a hundred bucks on the Pay-Per-View broadcast, we've compiled a definitive list of the best places in the country to watch the fight. The path to boxing glory awaits at your local sports bar.
LOS ANGELES
Freeway fliers rejoice, you've got a wealth of options here. For starters, Tom's Urban LA Live in downtown has enough TVs to make you nauseous. The Dirty Bull Tavern, a Woodland Hills haunt, also has five projectors, ten flat-screens, and a dizzying amount of beers on draft.
BOSTON
Beantown loves a good scrap. Because of the heavy Irish population, you'll likely be watching among ample McGregor fans. Check out Sophie's in Southie for a little authentic flavor, or the Green Briar, which serves up great food at reasonable prices.
WASHINGTON D.C.
DC might be awash with political operatives and journalists, but that doesn't mean there aren't tons of bars. Check out the Ugly Mug in Barracks Row for a $40 guaranteed seat at a table, or head over to Barcode to watch the fight on one of 17 HDTVs or two HD projectors.
DALLAS
If you're looking to take in the fight with the aid of strong-ass margaritas, consider Ojos Locos in Northwest Dallas. For a more traditional sports bar vibe, Clutch Bar uptown has 21 TVs, which will probably be enough to catch an unspoiled view of the fight.
LAS VEGAS
The epicenter of the action might be T-Mobile Arena, but Sin City still has plenty for those not seeing the fight in person. Strip clubs are offering the cheapest covers, so you might want to check out Crazy Horse III for a classic Vegas experience. Otherwise Twin Peaks in Henderson has a $30 cover.
SAN DIEGO
The Tin Roof in the city's Gaslamp District has 25 TVs and a projector screen, while the East Village's Social Tap has 27 TVs. By our count, that's 52 TVs and a projector between two bars, and that's barely scraping the surface of what SD has in store.
CHICAGO
Chi-town's options compete with the best of them, and Duffy's in Lincoln Park has no cover before 8pm. If you're looking to catch the fight among MMA's faithful, check out Fremont near the city's north side. UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic is hosting the event and will stick around for photos and autographs until 9:30pm.
NEW YORK
The country's nightlife capital has options for your fight night. Slate is showing the fight on a 20-foot HD video wall, in addition to plenty of other smaller screens. If you're looking to catch the fight in Brooklyn, Kent Ale House promises an open bar all night for $100.
MIAMI
The aptly named The Bar in Coral Gables has free admission for women, while dudes have to pay a $20 cover. Also aptly named, Sports Grill promises boneless wings and beer for a relatively cheap cover starting at $25. Find locations in Kendall and scattered throughout the city.
SAN FRANCISCO
The Bay Area has a plethora of spots that won't charge you an exorbitant cover. Pop over to Legionnaire Saloon for killer tacos and a $30 cover. Stock In Trade in San Francisco also has indoor bocce courts and a $35 cover, which isn't that much to watch the most-hyped boxing match of all time.
STREAMING THE FIGHT
Ordering something on Pay-Per-View often sounds daunting and expensive, but for this fight, there's a variety of options that should make it less so. While the regular PPV option costs a flat $99.95, cord-cutters should take solace in the fact that you can stream the fight from the UFC's website for a similar price, enabling you to watch on Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Android, and Roku.
While Showtime ultimately owns the package, DirecTV has a cracking microsite dedicated to the fight, replete with analysis, polls and all other fight-related bits and bobs to get briefed on the bout.
And if you're interested in watching the weigh-ins on Friday night, tune into Fox Sports at 4pm PST (7pm EST). The event is free to stream via the Fox Sports Go app on your Android or iOS device. Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One, and Roku all support the app, but you can tune in via your computer at FoxSportsGo.com.
Staying home instead? Planning your own viewing party? Here's our guide to hunting down the PPV live stream
