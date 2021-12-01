Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cookies for National Cookie Day
December 4 a day dedicated to cookies. Celebrate accordingly.
This one sits somewhere between pointless and delicious. National Cookie Day lands on Saturday, December 4. Cookies probably don't need their own day, but they have got one.
The only way we know how to celebrate food holidays like this is either to make the food ourselves or to head somewhere where people will make it for you. (I suppose ignoring it entirely would be a third option.) If you're looking to do the latter—that'd be eating cookies baked by another human—we can help. Shops like Nestlé Toll House Cafe, BJ's, and Mrs. Field will be offering free and discounted cookies for National Cookie Day. We've pulled all of the best deals together in one place to help you track down the cookies you crave.
Here are the best deals on cookies for National Cookie Day.
Free Cookies on National Cookie Day
Nestlé Toll House Cafe by Chip
The deal: Anyone can grab a free cookie if you dress up like Santa and stop in on National Cookie Day.
When: December 4
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: If you're new to the Premier Rewards Plus Program, you'll get a free Pizookie in-restaurant. The word looks confusing, but it's basically just a giant warm cookie.
When: Ongoing
Maxine's Heavenly Cookies
The deal: Use the code "COOKIEDAY" to take advantage of a BOGO deal on bags, snack boxes, and variety packs.
When: December 4-5
Cookie Deals on National Cookie Day
Mrs. Fields
The deal: The Roly Poly Bear is on sale for National Cookie Day. It includes 30 Nibblers cookies, peppermint bark, and more. It's 30% off at $41.99.
When: Through December 5
Lenny & Larry's
The deal: Order some cookies to your doorstep. You can get 20% off everything on the site with the code "COOKIEDAY."
When: December 4
The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company
The deal: Get $1 cookies all day at the Reading Terminal Market location. It'll be just $2 for any dipped cookie. Also, if you want to order your cookies online, any order of at least $35 will get free shipping.
When: December 4
Other Deals on National Cookie Day
White Castle
The deal: Join the Craver Nation loyalty club for the first time (that's in the White Castle app), and you'll get a free Original Slider Combo. That's four Original Sliders, French Fries, and a small drink. You don't have to buy anything.
When: Through December 31
Noodles & Company
The deal: Get free delivery if you're a Noodles Rewards member and order through Noodles.com or the Noodles Rewards app.
When: December 1-31
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Buy $50 in gift cards to get a $15 card for your pocket. Bonus cards are valid from January 1 to March 31, 2022.
When: Through December 31
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Grab $20 on a free card when you spend $100 on gift cards.
When: Through December 31
