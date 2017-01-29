These Are the Countries Where the Air is Most Toxic

As NASA highlighted early this year, 2016 was the hottest year on record. That has an ever-increasing number of people concerned about pollution and the quality of the world's air.

A new set of maps from The Eco Experts, a solar panel manufacturer, attempts to visualize air quality and pollution across the world by cross-referencing data on energy consumption, carbon dioxide emissions (per capita), renewable energy used, existing air pollution, and the number of annual deaths associated with poor air quality.

While the Eco Experts have an economic interest in clean energy, the data visualized is not their own. Instead, the data originates from studies by the International Energy Agency and the World Health Organization and is organized into the below visualization.