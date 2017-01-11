This Map Shows Which Countries Drink The Most Booze

Certain countries have reputations for drinking booze. Much of this is ingrained in cultural tradition and industry: Think of the Irish tendency to relish a glass of whiskey, or Russia’s inextricable link to swilling vodka on cold winter evenings.

But how much do people across the world drink, and do cultural reputations really hold fast when hard data is analyzed? From data journalist Matt Stiles comes an intriguing map that synthesizes per-capita rates of alcohol consumption in 186 countries across the world. Stiles pulled data from the World Health Organization’s recorded alcohol per capita consumption table, which tracks the heaviest drinking countries from 2000 to May, 2016.