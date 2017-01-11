This Map Shows Which Dogs Each State Googles More Than Everyone Else

Every state has a state motto. Every state has a state bird, and every state has a state flower, and every state has a freakin’ state rock for crying out loud. Sadly, no state has an official state dog, but according to the data and research firm Estately, every state Googles the hell out of specific dog breeds, because dogs are both good and cool and deserve your love.

Estately used Google Trends data to assemble the map below, which depicts the dog breeds that each state Googles more than every other state. It's an insight into our national canine consciousness (ruff, ruff), and will make you want to play frisbee with some very good dogs (bark, bark).