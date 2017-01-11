This Map Shows Which Dogs Each State Googles More Than Everyone Else

Every state has a state motto. Every state has a state bird, and every state has a state flower, and every state has a freakin’ state rock for crying out loud. Sadly, no state has an official state dog, but according to the data and research firm Estately, every state Googles the hell out of specific dog breeds, because dogs are both good and cool and deserve your love.
Estately used Google Trends data to assemble the map below, which depicts the dog breeds that each state Googles more than every other state. It's an insight into our national canine consciousness (ruff, ruff), and will make you want to play frisbee with some very good dogs (bark, bark).
Anyone who tells you that dogs are not the greatest pets on the planet is serving you a downright rotten lie. This is fact, not opinion. According to Estately, 44% of Americans own a dog, which is actually a travesty when considering the other 66% of Americans who do not have best friends.
Let’s take a look at the data, and see which states like which dogs.
Louisiana enjoys Poodles. North Dakota keeps it regal with Cavalier King Charles Spaniards. California researches the Korean Jindo, and Utah sets its sights on the Peruvian Inca Orchid -- which is a dog, not an exotic, South American flower. Texas likes its dogs American, as the state Googles the only pup named after a mustachioed former president.
If you’d like to see the rest of the results, peruse the map, or the full list of results below, then go hug every dog in America.
ALABAMA: Chorkie (Chihuahua-Yorkshire Terrier mix), Spitz, Weimaraner
ALASKA: Akita, Alaska Klee Kai, Borzoi, Bouvier des Flandres, Caucasian Shepherd Dog, Chesapeake Bay Retriever, Fila Brasileiro, German Pinscher, Karelian Bear Dog, Malamute, Malinois, Mudi, Norwegian Lundehund, Samoyed, Schipperke, Stabyhoun, Tibetan Mastiff, West Siberian Laika
ARIZONA: Bolonka, Cordoba Fighting Dog, Mexican Hairless Dog, New Guinea Singing Dog, Pharaoh Hound, Russell Terrier
ARKANSAS: Rottweiler
CALIFORNIA: Armenian Gampr Dog, Aspin, Bone-Mouth, East Siberian Laika, Korean Jindo, Kuri, Nureongi, Phu Quoc Ridgeback, Pungsan Dog, Taco Terrier (Chihuahua-Toy Fox Terrier mix), Telomian
COLORADO: Basenji, Bearded Collie, Bedlington Terrier, Canaan Dog, Greater Swiss Mountain Dog, Harrier, Kuvasz, Puli, Pyrenean Shepherd, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Spanish Water Dog, Treeing Tennessee Brindle
CONNECTICUT: Lagotto Romagnolo, Tibetan Terrier
DELAWARE: (none)
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: Lakeland Terrier
FLORIDA: American Bulldog, American Dingo, Biewer Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Miniature Greyhound
GEORGIA: Maltese Shih Tzu
HAWAII: Australian Silky Terrier, Fox Terrier, Shar Pei, Shiba Inu, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Tosa
IDAHO: Belgian Shepherd, Ibizan Hound, Tibetan Spaniel
ILLINOIS: Carpathian Shepherd Dog, Polish Tatra Sheepdog, Saluki, Slovak Rough-haired Pointer
INDIANA: mutt, stray dog, Transylvanian Hound
IOWA: Bracco Italiano, Goldendoodle, Schnoodle, Shetland Sheepdog, Wirehaired Vizsla
KANSAS: (none)
KENTUCKY: Black German Shepherd, Shih Tzu, Yorkipoo
LOUISIANA: Catahoula Bulldog, Catahoula Cur, Catahoula Leopard Dog, Maltese, Poodle, Rat Terrier, St. Bernard, Thai Ridgeback, Toy Dog
MAINE: Border Terrier, Briard, Cairn Terrier, Clumber Spaniel, Curly-Coated Retriever, Labradoodle, Labrador Retriever, Mutt, Newfoundland
MARYLAND: Appenzeller Sennenhunde, Cirneco dell’Etna
MASSACHUSETTS: Cockapoo, Glen of Imaal Terrier
MICHIGAN: Kai Ken, King Shepherd
MINNESOTA: Alopekis, Irish Red and White Setter, Irish Terrier, Large Münsterländer, Sealyham Terrier, Welsh Terrier
MISSISSIPPI: American Pit Bull Terrier, Bullmastiff, Maltipoo, Miniature Schnauzer, Peekapoo, Toy Poodle, Yorkshire Terrier
MISSOURI: Hanover Hound, Pocket Beagle
MONTANA: Barbet, English Setter, Flat-Coated Retriever, Gray Wolf, Irish Wolfhound, Scottish Terrier, Standard Poodle
NEBRASKA: Keeshond, Mi-Ki, Miniature Siberian Husky, Papillon, Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen, Smooth-coated Wheaten Terrier, Tervuren
NEVADA: Italian Greyhound, Pumi, Snoop Dogg* (the rapper), South Russian Ovcharka
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Chinook, Entlebucher Mountain Dog, Kerry Blue Terrier
NEW JERSEY: Russkiy Toy
NEW MEXICO: Chihuahua, Chow Chow, Dandi Dinmont Terrier
NEW YORK: Aidi, Kintamani, Pariah Dog
NORTH CAROLINA: English Foxhound, Goldador, Plott Hound
NORTH DAKOTA: American Eskimo Dog, Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog, Brittany, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, English Cocker Spaniel, German Shorthaired Pointer, German Wirehaired Pointer, Gordon Setter, Lhasa Apso, Skye Terrier, Sussex Spaniel, Vizsla
OHIO: Azawakh, Cane Corso, Toy Manchester Terrier, Toy Fox Terrier
OKLAHOMA: Afghan Hound, Anatolian Shepherd, Bull Terrier, Dachshund, Doberman Pinscher, Dogue de Bordeaux, French Bulldog, Giant Schnauzer, Great Pyrenees, Griffon Bruxellois, Morkie, Neapolitan Mastiff, Standard Schnauzer, West Highland White Terrier,Wire Hair Fox Terrier, White Shepherd, Volpino Italiano
OREGON: Bully Kutta, Kanni, Indian Pariah Dog, Mucuchies, Persian Mastiff, Romanian Mioritic Shepherd Dog, Sloughi
PENNSYLVANIA: Canadian Eskimo Dog
RHODE ISLAND: Affenpinscher, Coton de Tulear, Norfolk Terrier, Portuguese Water Dog, Portuguese Podengo, Puggle
SOUTH CAROLINA: Bolognese, Boykin Spaniel, Carolina Dog
SOUTH DAKOTA: Bichon Frise, Cocker Spaniel, Coyote, English Springer Spaniel, Japanese Chin, Kooikerhondje, Small Münsterländer, Spinone Italiano
TENNESSEE: Cesky Terrier, English Toy Spaniel, Tarsus Çatalburun
TEXAS: Africanis, Bohemian Shepherd, Phu Quoc Ridgeback, Teddy Roosevelt Terrier
UTAH: American Hairless Terrier, Peruvian Inca Orchid
VERMONT: Bernese Mountain Dog, Golden Retriever, Komondor, Leonberger, Pug, Scottish Deerhound
VIRGINIA: American Foxhound, Brazilian Terrier, Gaddi Kutta, Kangal Dog, Pražský Krysarík
WASHINGTON: Berger Picard, Cardigan Welsh Corgi, Dandie Dinmont Terrier, Finnish Spitz, Formosan Mountain Dog, Groenendael, Havanese, Hokkaido Dog, Jämthund, Lancashire Heeler, Löwchen, Manchester Terrier, Norwegian Buhund, Norwich Terrier, Parson Russell Terrier, Shikoku, Siberian Husky, Smooth Fox Terrier, Whippet
WEST VIRGINIA: American English Coonhound, Basset Hound, Beagle, Black and Tan Coonhound, Bluetick Coonhound, Boston Terrier, Boxer, Chinese Crested, Collie, Coonhound, Dalmatian, German Shepherd, Giant George, Greyhound, Irish Setter, Jack Russell Terrier, Karakachan dog, Miniature Pinscher, Norwegian Elkhound, Pekingese, Redbone Coonhound, Treeing Walker Coonhound
WISCONSIN: American Water Spaniel, Australian Terrier, Field Spaniel, Finnish Lapphund, Great Dane, Irish Water Spaniel, Otterhound, Polish Lowland Sheepdog, Welsh Springer Spaniel
WYOMING: Airedale Terrier, Australian Cattle Dog, Australian Shepherd, Border Collie, Corgi, Dingo, English Mastiff, Mastiff, Old English Sheepdog, Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Pointer, Swedish Vallhund
