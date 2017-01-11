Scientists Figured Out Which Side of The Oreo Gets The Icing When You Twist

Twisting Oreos to determine which side of the cookie the cream filling sticks to is a time honored tradition. For kids, it’s a great way to place a bet, or settle a variety of playground disputes with the help of the delicious confection.

And the probability was always chalked up to dumb-luck, or some blind happenstance determined by the fate of the universe. But according to Princeton University researchers, it has nothing to do with probability or the powerful whims of the cookie Gods. In fact, a study in 2014 concluded with a 100% rate of accuracy which side of the cookie gets the cream, and it all boils down to how Oreos are manufactured.