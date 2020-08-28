This Whiskey Advent Calendar Sold Out Fast Last Year & It's Already Available

If you feel like pumpkin spice everything has arrived too early, close your eyes. Advent calendars are already being unveiled.

Flaviar's popular Whiskies of the World Advent Calendar has opened up pre-sales on the 2020 edition. Launching advanced sales for an advent calendar in August might seem like overkill (okay, it is), but the box sold out in just a few weeks last year. The brown liquid countdown features 24 drams of whiskey from, as the name implies, all over the world. It'll gift you sips from familiar whiskey hotspots like Scotland, Ireland, the US, Canada, and Japan, as well as a few less expected locations like Italy, Israel, India, and the Netherlands.

Though, details on what's under the 24 tiny doors are a little scant because there should be an element of surprise. That's kind of the point of hiding the little drams under cardboard flaps.