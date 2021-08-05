This Whiskey Advent Calendar Sells Out Fast Every Year & It's Already Available

It may be blasphemous to plan for winter already, but there's at least one advent calendar that's already up for sale.

Flaviar's hugely popular whiskey advent calendar was just released for pre-sale orders. The Whiskies of the Galaxy advent calendar -- renamed from the previous Whiskies of the World title -- has sold out quickly in its previous releases. The boxes have completely sold out in the other three years when it has been offered, according to Flaviar.

Whiskies of the Galaxy offers 24 1.7-ounce drams of whiskey to make December a little more tolerable. This year, the company has doubled the number of calendars it is making available. It's also upping the quality a touch with tasting videos accompanying the beautifully designed booklet and "tasting spiral" cards.

Flaviar isn't spoiling the surprise by giving away too much of what you'll find inside, but it promises "small-batch bourbon, rye, American single malt, as well as whiskies from Japan and Israel, plus some real stars from Scotland and Ireland." In addition to the whiskey and booklet, the calendar comes with a Glencairn glass and a concrete coaster to rest it on.

It also shared that the box will include Penelope Bourbon Small Batch Barrel Strength, a bourbon that will be exclusive to this box. You won't find it anywhere else. (Though, you should probably also track down Penelope's Rosé Cask Finish Bourbon Batch 02.) There's also Wyoming Small Batch Bourbon, Limavady Irish Whiskey, Balcones Texas Single Malt Whisky, and Kavalan Distillery Select Whisky, a single malt from Taiwan.

It sounds impressive, but that much good whiskey is never cheap. The box will run you $250, the same price as the 2020 edition. However, if you order during the pre-sale you can get it for $225 or just $200 if you're already a Flaviar member.