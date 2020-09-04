This New, Whiskey-Themed Hotel Will Have a Whiskey Fountain in the Lobby

There are a lot of logistics that go into a night of drinking. Where are you knocking 'em back? How are you getting home? Do you have the hangover remedy teed up for the morning? It's a lot legwork. Unless, of course, you're sleeping, drinking, and recovering all under one roof.

A 134-room, seven-story whiskey-themed hotel is set to open in LA by 2022, so you can avoid the stress associated with a night out and just enjoy it. The project, which is currently under construction at 1717 N. Wilcox Avenue in Hollywood, is the brainchild of restauranteur Adolfo Suaya.

"The Whisky Hotel aims to carve a niche in the growing whiskey tourism industry and plans to do so by providing a unique experience for connoisseurs and amateurs alike," a spokesperson for Suaya told What Now Los Angeles. "Upon arrival, guests will be served complimentary whiskey in the lobby. Suaya wants to make every inch of this hotel an immersive experience, from the smell and the music to the whiskey sommelier on staff who will help guests expand their palettes [sic]."

The space will also include a whiskey fountain in the lobby, minibars (naturally), and a greenhouse-style rooftop bar and restaurant. Suaya reportedly hopes to expand guest experiences with on-site tastings, cocktail classes, as part of a completely immersive hotel stay.

"Owning a hotel is the most romantic thing ever, and Hollywood is the perfect place for it," Suaya said, according to the outlet.