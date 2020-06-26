Whisps Will Pay You $5,000 to Eat and Review Cheese for a Year
You'll also gain some serious charcuterie making skills.
I don't need an incentive to stuff my face full of charcuterie. I'm already doing it for free. But with that said, I'm not about to argue with someone willing to fork over $5,000 for me to do just that. So, good news: Snack brand Whisps is on the hunt for a candidate to join its tasting committee.
On July 25, 2020, the company will select a paid brand ambassador to join its cheese board, an hourly gig that includes monthly product quality tests, new flavor evaluations, cheese evaluations, and new product brainstorms. The payout is big, too. You'll score $2,000 in cash, a $1,500 stipend, and $1,500 worth in prizes.
"As Whisps original cheese fanatic, I was able to make my cheese dream a reality: making -- and eating -- delicious, quality cheese snacks," CEO Ilana Fischer said in a statement. "I’m excited to find someone who loves cheese as much as me and my team to help us evaluate different cheeses to explore for innovation in the future. Plus, I’m excited to make someone else’s dream a reality!"
In addition to sampling new Whisp products, you'll get your hands on curated cheese boards and cheese wheels on a quarterly basis, a ticket to the World Cheese Championship in 2022, plenty of swag, and a virtual cheese class to hone your skills. You can enter directly on the site through July 25 and the winner will be announced that same day.
