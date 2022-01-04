This New Non-Alcoholic Whiskey Will Support Bartenders Throughout Dry January

Surviving Dry January is no easy feat, at least for us mere mortals (read: regular happy hour attendees). But with an entire month of the year marketed around getting sober—be it for 30 days or the kickoff to forever—liquor brands have integrated a non-alcoholic variety into their otherwise boozy portfolios.

WhistlePig is just the latest to do so with the introduction of its non-alcoholic rye whiskey, dubbed PiggyBack Devil's Slide. The debut marks the world's first 100-percent rye aged non-whiskey, which touts less than 1 proof (just .5 percent ABV). It's aged for six years and then un-distilled, creating a "bold, complex flavor" and "uniquely quaffable" properties.

"At WhistlePig, we're constantly innovating to unlock the potential of rye, ultimately in pursuit of the best possible quality and taste experience for our fans," the brand's whiskey blender Meghan Ireland said in a statement, according to Food & Wine. "We made the Devil's Slide, a limited edition of our flagship PiggyBack 100-percent Rye, to support their resolutions, give back to the bartenders who will miss them, and to challenge expectations on the level of craft and quality a non-alc can deliver. Age statements have never been done before in this space and—just as with a well-aged whiskey—it makes all the difference."