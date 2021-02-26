White Castle Is Running a 6 for $6 Slider Deal Right Now

White Castle is letting customers get their fill of sliders with its newest promotion, the Mix 6 for $6 Slider variety deal. As the name suggests, that means your choice of six sliders for only $6 total.

There are four types of sliders that qualify for the promo: Panko Fish Sliders, Chicken Ring Sliders, Bacon Cheese Sliders, and Seafood Crab Cake Sliders, which are only on the menu for a short time. You can choose any combination of these four sliders to fill the six-piece order.

The Mix 6 for $6 Slider deal is available at most locations nationwide, excluding those in Cincinnati. You didn't do anything wrong, Cincinnati, this just isn't your moment.

The slider combo deal isn't the only big steal happening at White Castle right now. Craver Nation members are eligible for a 20% discount on all orders placed in the app between now and Sunday, April 4. You're too kind, White Castle.