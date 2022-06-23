White Castle Is Introducing an All-New Chicken Ring Slider That's Loaded with Bacon

White Castle saw your onion rings and raised you a Chicken Ring. The fan-favorite menu item is not only cheaper than ever right now ($2.99 for a 10-piece) but is also part of the iconic hamburger chain's latest slider innovation.

On Thursday, White Castle unveiled its all-new Bacon Ranch Chicken Ring Slider, which is loaded with two all-white meat fried Chicken Rings, crispy bacon, and creamy Hidden Valley Original Ranch sandwiched between the brand's signature buns.

"White Castle is going all out this summer to deliver quality meals at a great price point," Vice President Jamie Richardson said in a press release. "The pairing of three favorites, Chicken Rings, bacon, and Hidden Valley Original Ranch, is a tasty treat that will satisfy cravings throughout the season."

Now, as for the Chicken Rings deal, you can snag 10 of the beloved crispy bites for $2.99 nationwide or $3.99 in Arizona right now.

"A hot and tasty meal at an appetizing price is how we feed the souls of craver generations everywhere," Richardson added in the release. "The Chicken Rings are delicious and fun to eat and will help Cravers enjoy a hot summer treat while not breaking the bank."