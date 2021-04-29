White Castle Is Giving Away $100K in Honor of its Birthday & National Hamburger Week

This is White Castle’s 100th anniversary, and don’t you forget it. So far, the purported first fast food burger chain has announced plans for its May 15 virtual birthday party, committed to scholarships for its staff and their dependents, and introduced a vax for snacks promo that includes its new birthday cake on-a-stick and other stick-oriented desserts.

Now, in honor of all of the above plus National Hamburger Month this May, White Castle is hosting a sweepstakes with a $100,000 grand prize. White Castle’s Time Machine Sweepstakes “allows restaurant and retail customers to explore White Castle's past, present and future while giving them the chance to win thousands of prizes,” a press release reads.

From May 1 through July 11, every White Castle purchase counts as an entry, including retail sales. As is typical with similar contests, no purchase is necessary to win, and you can also enter here. Aside from the $100,000, some lucky people will win a chance to see their name lit up on a White Castle sign, 100th anniversary birthday merch, a year’s worth of sliders, and other food prizes.

According to the fine print, even non-winning entries get a little something: either a White Castle Zoom background, or a free combo meal.