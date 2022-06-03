White Castle Chicken Rings Will Soon Be Available at Grocery Stores

White Castle teamed up with frozen food company Bellisio Foods to bring the fast food chain’s popular Chicken Rings to grocery stores nationwide. Now, instead of having to seek out a brick and mortar White Castle to satisfy your late night cravings, you’ll be able to head to a frozen food aisle near you the next time you are at the grocery store.

"This partnership accelerates offering one of our most craveable restaurant menu items to retailers nationwide," said Lynn Blashford, CMO, White Castle, in a press release. "We are excited to give shoppers the ability to discover a high quality, fun to eat product that runs rings around the competition."

White Castle Chicken Rings will be available in two flavors, Original and Spicy. The rings are made with white meat chicken and lightly breaded. They will be available this summer at retailers in all 50 states. An exact release date has not been confirmed, so keep your eyes out on your next trip to the store.

You can search for grocery stores that carry White Castle frozen foods at WhiteCastle.com/grocery.