White Castle's ‘Comfort Food’ Menu Items Are Back, Including Sloppy Joe Sliders

Conventionally accepted as the nation’s first fast food burger chain, White Castle has branched out beyond its famed sliders over the years. Aside from crinkle cut fries and cute little burgers you can buy by the sack, it has chicken and waffle sandwiches, chicken rings, meat-free options, and, once again, dedicated comfort foods.

White Castle’s Sloppy Joe Sliders and Mac & Cheese Nibblers are back after a few brief stints over the last few years. As before, they’ll be gone before too long: both will disappear again by Valentine's Day. (Traditionally a very busy time for the chain.) They’re intended to help people handle ongoing quarantine, winter weather, and 5 pm sunsets.

"What we've all been aching for is a warm hug, even if it's emotional and not physical," White Castle vice president Jamie Richardson said in a statement.

The Sloppy Joe Slider is a blend of beef, onion, tomato, bell pepper, and sauce similar to what you might remember from childhood, writ small in White Castle fashion. The Mac & Cheese Nibblers take the traditional kids table staple and fry it up into golden, handheld triangles. They’re both available at locations nationwide.