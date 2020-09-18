White Castle’s New Crave Clutch Carries 20 Sliders in Style

We’ll always remember where we were when White Castle debuted its first new package since 2004: at home, like most of the rest of this year.

The... uniqueness of 2020, in fact, is part of what inspired the purported “inventor of carryout” to introduce the 20-count container that splits the difference between a shoe box and a briefcase in appearance and utility.

“Holding 20 Sliders of any variety, the Crave Clutch sits nicely between the classic 10 Sack and the 30-Slider Crave Case, making it the perfect choice for family meals and small gatherings. That's especially helpful now as people spend more time at home or outdoors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company wrote in a September 14 statement.