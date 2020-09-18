White Castle’s New Crave Clutch Carries 20 Sliders in Style
For you and your 1-19 socially distanced friends.
We’ll always remember where we were when White Castle debuted its first new package since 2004: at home, like most of the rest of this year.
The... uniqueness of 2020, in fact, is part of what inspired the purported “inventor of carryout” to introduce the 20-count container that splits the difference between a shoe box and a briefcase in appearance and utility.
“Holding 20 Sliders of any variety, the Crave Clutch sits nicely between the classic 10 Sack and the 30-Slider Crave Case, making it the perfect choice for family meals and small gatherings. That's especially helpful now as people spend more time at home or outdoors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company wrote in a September 14 statement.
The especially helpful new addition to White Castle’s to-go line-up is also iconic and disruptive, according to the statement. In adherence with limited-time-only brand launch law, the product release will be followed by an Instagram campaign.
This latest slider delivery mechanism measures 9-1/8” x 10-3/4" with a vaguely retro maroon and blue color scheme, classic White Castle logo on one side, and throwback boombox imagery on the other. It is an especially attractive option for anyone seeking to preserve COVID-era fast foodstuffs for their grandchildren to find in the coming decades.
Crave Clutch bundles cost about $20 and include four orders of small fries. White Castle last introduced the 100-count Crave Crate 16 years ago.
