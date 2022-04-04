Get 20% Off of Your White Castle Order from Now Until June
But this isn’t the only sweet deal the chain is offering.
Courtesy of White Castle
White Castle is offering fans free food, buy-one-get-one deals, and discounted prices until the end of June. That's cheap and discounted food for three months.
One of the biggest deals the slider chain has to offer fans is 20% off every mobile order. You can get the discount from April 1 to June 30, 2022 by being a Craver Nation Member on the White Castle app. White Castle's Craver National loyalty program is free and simple to join so that 20% is totally within reach.
But that 20% isn't all the chain is offering. Check out more of White Castle's spring deals below:
Special Deals (no coupon needed):
- $4 off any delivery order of $20 or more on April 20, 2022
- Celebrate Mother's Day with $5 off any delivery order of $25 or more from May 6 through May 8, 2022.
- Celebrate Father's Day with 20% of all delivery orders of $25 or more from June 17 through June 19, 2022.
Deals for Craver Nation Members (available through the White Castle app):
- 20% off every mobile order from April 1 through June 30, 2022
- $3.99 Chicken Ring Combo Meal ($4.99 in NY, NJ, AZ, & FL) in restaurant from April 1 through May 1, 2022
- $2 off Impossible Combo in-restaurant from April 1 through May 1, 2022
- BOGO Breakfast Slider in-restaurant from April 1 through May 1, 2022
- $2 for a 6-piece Chicken Ring in-restaurant from May 2 through May 31, 2022
- BOGO Impossible Sliders in-restaurant from May 2 through May 31, 2022
- $5 off Crave Case of 30 Sliders when you order it on the app from June 1 through June 30 (Late-night only; 11 pm to 3 am)
