White Castle Has a New 1921 Slider, Here's How You Can Get One for Free

White Castle is launching a new menu item, the 1921 Slider. It is inspired by the very first hamburger the iconic chain ever created. The slider is made with a 100% beef patty that is seared and seasoned, then topped with Cheddar cheese, grilled caramelized onions, a slice of Roma tomato, lettuce, and pickles on the White Castle's signature bun.

"The 1921 Slider brings our menu full circle to the hamburger that started it all," Lynn Blashford, chief marketing officer for White Castle, said in a press release. "It's been so popular in our limited release that we can't wait for Cravers in all of our restaurant markets to enjoy this fresh take on our 101-year-old slider recipe."

To help promote the new slider, White Castle is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal through the White Castle app. To take advantage of this deal, you’ll also need to join Craver Nation, which is White Castle's loyalty program. The deal is available nationwide until May 30.

Get this deal while it's hot! And make sure you take advantage of the deals White Castle has available for 4/20 as well.