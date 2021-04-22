White Castle Will Give You Free Cake with Proof of Vaccination

Snacks for vax are officially trending, with Krispy Kreme, Budweiser, and Sam Adams, among food and beverage purveyors giving freebies to people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. White Castle is the latest to push a promo, offering free desserts to celebrate your vaccine.

"From the start of the pandemic, we've shared the message that there is 'unity in community,'" White Castle VP Jamie Richardson said in a statement. "We're thankful the vaccines are now widely available to all citizens 16 and over so that every adult can do their part to help our country return to all that we love and crave."

From now through May 31, your proof of vaccination allows you to choose one of four White Castle desserts on sticks, including butter cake, fudge dipped brownie, fudge dipped cheesecake-on-a-stick, and birthday cake.

"Our desire is for all of our friends, neighbors and Cravers near and far to enjoy good health,” Richardson said. “For those getting vaccinated we are here to celebrate with you!"