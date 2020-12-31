White Castle Is Delivering Sliders for Free on New Year's Day

Everyone has their own remedy for a hangover. Cold showers. 14 glasses of water. Sleeping for 47 hours. Injecting cheeseburgers directly into your veins.

Whether or not any of these really work, everyone can agree that a sackful of greasy food hits the spot when you're thinking that last beer probably should have been a water. It may not cure anything, but it tastes perfect. White Castle knows you might be looking for a meal like that over the weekend and has an offer to make sure your first meal of 2021 gets to you at a discount.

The slider fortress has put together a handful of options that will ensure you get your greasy lunch delivered for free. Place your order through DooDash to get free delivery with the purchase of any two Coke drinks from December 31 to January 2. With any order through Uber Eats, Grubhub, or Postmates, you'll get free delivery on New Year's Day when you hit the $20 minimum. Though, that minimum is hiked up to $30 if you're ordering in New York or New Jersey.

White Castle isn't the only game around if you're looking for a deal on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, and certainly not if you're looking to avoid third-party delivery apps with your first delivery order of 2021.