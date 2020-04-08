White Castle Is Offering Daily Free Meals to Healthcare Workers Throughout the Month

It doesn't take much research to realize it's a difficult time to be a healthcare worker. Nonetheless, so many of them are doing everything they can, every day they're on the job, despite a difficult situation, supply shortages, and long shifts. They deserve all the gratitude we can muster.
White Castle is mustering some support by offering totally free meals to healthcare workers throughout the month of April. If you're a healthcare worker in need of a quick bite, swing through a White Castle drive-thru, flash an ID, and they'll set you up.
You must do drive-thru, a representative tells Thrillist. That's the only avenue to a free meal through the chain. The offer can be redeemed daily through April 30.
You'll get one free Combo Meal (1-6) or a Breakfast Combo. If you don't have the White Castle menu memorized, those options include The Original Slider, Double Cheese Slider, Chicken Breast Slider, Fish Slider, six-piece order of Chicken Rings, or a Chicken Ring Slider. All of the combo meals come with a small order of french fries and a beverage. That's just enough slider combos for you to change it up every day of the week.
