White Castle's Giving Out Free Sliders for National Slider Day

White Castle's having a big year. The slider purveyor, often considered the first fast food burger chain, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021 with special offerings, like cake on stick. Adding to the greasy festivities, it's also celebrating an occasion that arrives every year: National Slider Day on Saturday, May 15.

Here's the deal: If you're already a member of White Castle's Craver Nation customer loyalty program—or sign up through National Slider Day—you can score a free slider of your choice, redeemable via the chain's mobile app. The menu boasts 12 sliders to choose from, including the Original Slider, the Crispy Chicken Breast Slider, the Seafood Crab Cake Slider, the Bacon Cheese Slider, and the plant-based Impossible Slider. You can even opt for a Chicken & Waffles Slider for breakfast, according to a press release. Best of all, you don't have to buy anything to score the free snack.

"National Slider Day gives us an opportunity to show our appreciation to the Craver Nation," Jamie Richardson, a White Castle exec, said in a statement. "We are so grateful for their steadfast devotion to the Crave."

White Castle first celebrated National Slider Day in 2015 to honor its tiny burgers, which are steamed and grilled on a bed of onions for additional savory flavor. In addition to this year's free slider deal, the company is also marking the food holiday with a buy one, get one (BOGO) deal for Combo #1 meals via delivery platforms Uber Eats and Grubhub.

