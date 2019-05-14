White Castle Is Giving Away Free Sliders for National Slider Day

May has been a great month for free food. There were boozy deals on Cinco de Mayo, freebies for Teachers Appreciation Week, and giveaways for Mother’s Day -- oh, and then there’s National Slider Day on May 15. It’s not the biggest “food holiday” on the cal, but White Castle is going all out with free sliders.
On Wednesday, America’s first burger chain will be handing out straight-up free sliders to anyone who pops in to their local White Castle, according to a spokesperson. All you have to do is hit up one of the nearly 400 locations taking part in the celebration, show them a coupon for the deal on whitecastle.com, and they’ll give you both a free slider and a free Coca-Cola Freestyle drink. As far as hoops to jump through for free food go, that seems like a pretty small ask.
It’s not like you have to show up in full-on cowboy garb, or something. Though White Castle is encouraging customers to do that, too. Those who come in sporting western apparel (i.e. bolo ties, cowboy hats, and/or boots) will be rewarded with two free BBQ sliders along with whatever else they order every Wednesday in May.
“At White Castle, we’ve been experimenting with new flavors and slider varieties for nearly 100 years when we first began serving our Original Sliders,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said in a statement. “We’re confident that these new, bold barbecue flavors will have our Cravers galloping back for more.”
Yeah, it’s National Slider Day, but you’ve probably had a long week and it’s only Wednesday, so maybe treat yourself by lassoing up a free slider. You deserve all the free food you can get, partner.
