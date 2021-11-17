White Castle Is Releasing New Recipes Exclusively on OnlyFans

We're just one week out from Thanksgiving, which means it's time to start planning your Turkey Day menu if you haven't already. And while I'd never suggest straying from the staples—your table needs stuffing, at the very least—why not keep things fresh and update the classics a bit?

White Castle has created two twists on stuffing for your holiday table using its Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, but here's the catch: You can only access these recipes through OnlyFans. You know, the internet content subscription service with a spicy reputation.

"The holiday season is about to get a whole lot hotter because these recipes really pack the heat," Vice President at White Castle Jamie Richardson said in a press release. "Our Jalapeño Cheese Slider is such a popular item in both our restaurants and in grocery freezer aisles, so we know our Cravers are going to love these new hot-and-spicy stuffing recipes."