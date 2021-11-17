White Castle Is Releasing New Recipes Exclusively on OnlyFans
And by recipes, we actually mean recipes.
We're just one week out from Thanksgiving, which means it's time to start planning your Turkey Day menu if you haven't already. And while I'd never suggest straying from the staples—your table needs stuffing, at the very least—why not keep things fresh and update the classics a bit?
White Castle has created two twists on stuffing for your holiday table using its Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, but here's the catch: You can only access these recipes through OnlyFans. You know, the internet content subscription service with a spicy reputation.
"The holiday season is about to get a whole lot hotter because these recipes really pack the heat," Vice President at White Castle Jamie Richardson said in a press release. "Our Jalapeño Cheese Slider is such a popular item in both our restaurants and in grocery freezer aisles, so we know our Cravers are going to love these new hot-and-spicy stuffing recipes."
With access to White Castle's paid-to-view content page, you'll get two updates on the fast food joint's original stuffing recipe, which was first released in 1991. They include a Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing and Southwest Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing.
"The great thing about the Bacon and Southwest versions of the Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing is that you can make either one as hot and spicy as you like," Richardson said in the release. "These are must-have side dishes for Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving celebrations."
While the Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing, which features crispy bacon, diced jalapeño peppers, celery, cilantro, cumin, and shredded pepper jack cheese, will also be available on White Castle's regular social media channels, you'll have to sign up for OnlyFans if you want the Southwest version exclusive.