The Largest White Castle in the World Is Coming to Florida
Just look for the 4,500-square-foot castle near Disney World.
Bring White Castle to Florida has more than 10,000 likes on Facebook, but that's far from its greatest accomplishment. Created in 2010, the Facebook page steadily gained Sunshine State followers who hadn't lost hope that one day, White Castle just might hear their plea. Shortly before the page's ninth anniversary in 2019, America's first fast food chain made dreams come true, revealing that sometime soon, Floridians would finally get their wish.
“As a family-owned business, we’re always tuned in to what our customers and fans are saying—the devotion of the 'Bring White Castle to Florida' Facebook page definitely caught our eye and reinforced to us we needed to consider opening in Florida,” Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle Management Co., told Spectrum News.
Almost a year after White Castle made the decision to erect a new store in Orlando, Florida, the chain finally followed up with more details.
We now know that not only will the store be built at the O-Town West site off of I-4 near Disney World, but construction crews will break ground on Thursday, November 19. And not only is White Castle returning to Florida after a 52-year hiatus—its last Florida location left Miami in the '60s—but it's making a big return. The new location will be the world's largest, coming in at a reported 4,567 square feet.
The Orlando Castle is projected to look much more modern than traditional White Castle locations. It will have two drive-thru lanes, indoor and outdoor seating, and is expected to create about 120 jobs. Like many of the chain's other stores, it will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Some thought a Florida White Castle would never happen. They scoffed at hopeful fans. They rolled their eyes. But the people behind Bring White Castle to Florida weren't about to give up, and like true American heroes, they did what they needed to do.
Never underestimate the power of a Facebook page.
