White Castle Is Offering Couples a 'Love Cube' Meal for 2 This Valentine's Day

White Castle left fans bummed after it canceled its annual "in Castle" Valentine's Day dinner due to COVID-19. The chain is still making the romantic night special, however. This year, White Castle is offering couples an opportunity to enjoy a "Love Cube" meal, which boasts enough food for two to be enjoyed at home, on the couch, or wherever you are this V-Day.

The new White Castle Love Cube meal will be available for delivery or pick-up on February 14 only. It comes with eight cheese sliders, two small soft drinks, and two shareable sides of your choosing. Each Love Cube costs $14.99 at all but two locations (in Louisville and Nashville it'll be $14.69). Boxes will be available while supplies last.

In addition to the Love Cube meal, White Castle will be rolling out a new dessert on Valentine's Day: A Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake-On-A-Stick.

White Castle fans can enjoy free delivery on Valentine's Day, too. The deal applies to all orders of $15 or more. Craver Nation Members will also get 20% off mobile orders through April 17, 2022.

And they say romance is dead...