White Castle Is Offering Couples a 'Love Cube' Meal for 2 This Valentine's Day
The meal includes eight Cheese Sliders, two small soft drinks, and two sharable sides of your choosing.
White Castle left fans bummed after it canceled its annual "in Castle" Valentine's Day dinner due to COVID-19. The chain is still making the romantic night special, however. This year, White Castle is offering couples an opportunity to enjoy a "Love Cube" meal, which boasts enough food for two to be enjoyed at home, on the couch, or wherever you are this V-Day.
The new White Castle Love Cube meal will be available for delivery or pick-up on February 14 only. It comes with eight cheese sliders, two small soft drinks, and two shareable sides of your choosing. Each Love Cube costs $14.99 at all but two locations (in Louisville and Nashville it'll be $14.69). Boxes will be available while supplies last.
In addition to the Love Cube meal, White Castle will be rolling out a new dessert on Valentine's Day: A Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake-On-A-Stick.
White Castle fans can enjoy free delivery on Valentine's Day, too. The deal applies to all orders of $15 or more. Craver Nation Members will also get 20% off mobile orders through April 17, 2022.
And they say romance is dead...