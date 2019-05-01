White Castle Is Handing Out Free BBQ Sliders Every Wednesday Through June

National Hamburger Month (yes, that’s a thing) is upon us, and White Castle is celebrating in a big way. The tiny burger peddler is handing out free BBQ sliders every Wednesday all month long. Free food is always great, but free food on the regular is even better.
Starting May 1, White Castle locations all across the country will give you two free BBQ Original Sliders with any purchase. There’s a catch, though: You’ll have come in on a Wednesday wearing your “best western apparel.” Simply sporting a cowboy hat won’t do, either. White Castle is encouraging those seeking free BBQ sliders to go all in, sporting bolo ties, cowboy hats, and boots. The yeehaw agenda prevails again.
White Castle said the deal is good through June 26. Dressing up for free food may seem like a lot, but a couple of special sliders may be worth the trouble. The royal slider maker recently introduced its BBQ bash lineup, which includes a new BBQ Brisket Slider, a $.99 BBQ Original Slider, and a BBQ Impossible Slider for vegetarian burger fans.
BBQ Brisket Slider: White Castle’s BBQ Brisket Slider features smoked and sliced brisket beneath a dollop of barbecue sauce, and crunchy onions.
BBQ Original Slider: The BBQ Original Slider is a tangy take on White Castle’s original, featuring the chain’s infamous steam-grilled patty, barbecue sauce, and onion crisps.
BBQ Impossible Slider: White Castle is putting a new spin on the Impossible Slider by adding barbecue sauce and crunchy fried onions. We're sensing a trend here.
“At White Castle, we’ve been experimenting with new flavors and slider varieties for nearly 100 years when we first began serving our Original Sliders,” Richardson said. “We’re confident that the new bold barbecue flavors will have our Cravers galloping back for more.”
Pair these bad boys with fried pickles, fries, more sliders -- whatever you want, outlaw. You’re already dressed up, so you might as well eat like it.
