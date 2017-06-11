White Castle Introduced 2 New Sliders and They Sound Delicious

You know what sounds amazing right now? 10 White Castle sliders. You know what sounds even better? 10 of these new White Castle sliders.
White Castle just introduced two new Cheese Sliders, namely the "Roasted Garlic Cheese Slider" and the "French Onion Cheese Slider," which pair new flavored cheeses with the usual beef patties, pickles, and onions.
As the perfect cheese compliment to all that cheese, White Castle announced another new item, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, which are basically deep-fried balls of cheese. All of this cheesy goodness will be available for a limited time at participating locations.
No word on individual pricing of the new items, but White Castle is offering 10 original sliders with any cheese for $7.99 (or $8.99 in New York and New Jersey). If that's just not enough sliders, you can also get 30 Original Sliders with any cheese for $19.99 when you order online or through the White Castle app. Both these deals are available for a limited time at participating locations.
Alright, now it's time to stop reading and go eat 10 sliders.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and will go eat 10 sliders now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.