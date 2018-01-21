Food & Drink

White Castle Is Now Taking Valentine's Day Dinner Reservations

Courtesy of White Castle

There's no one right way to express love. Many give flowers, others craft, and a few house pickle-topper sliders in front of you like they just got out of peewee football practice. All of these are equally valid and beautiful.

If you fall into this final category, you'll be pleased to know that White Castle is currently taking dinner reservations for Valentine's Day. Why? Because the future is strange and wonderful beyond our wildest imaginings. Also, according to Eater, the first official Valentine's Day at White Castle was celebrated way back in 1991, so this is something of a tradition. People dress up and there are tablecloths and everything.

Tables are available from 4 to 9pm on February 14, and you're guaranteed the "royal treatment, aka table service." Reservations are made through OpenTable, but if you have a party of more than 6 you'll have to contact your White Castle directly. You'll find participating restaurants in Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Louisville, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Jersey, New York, and St. Louis.

Seating is limited and reservations are required, so you better hop on this now if you want to guarantee a night as special as your beloved.
 

James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist

