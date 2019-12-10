White Castle Is Recalling Burgers and Cheeseburgers Over a Potential Contamination

If you get after the convenience of fast food, but, uh, in your freezer, you might want to take a quick look at those sliders.
White Castle has issued a voluntary recall of "a limited number" of its frozen burgers due to "the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenesis." The announcement was made in a notice posted on December 6 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The total number of pounds of recalled items was not shared in the recall notice.
The impacted products include frozen six-pack cheeseburgers, six-pack hamburgers, six-pack jalapeño cheeseburgers, 16-pack hamburgers, and 16-pack cheeseburgers. If you've got any of these products in the freezer, you're looking for boxes with best-by dates 04 Aug 2020 to 17 Aug 2020. You can find images and a list of lot numbers at the FDA website. If you've got those, toss 'em or return 'em to where you bought 'em.
“Our number one focus is the safety of our customers and our team members, and as a family-owned business, we want to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards of accountability in all aspects of our business – and especially food safety,” said White Castle vice president Jamie Richardson in the recall notice.
The FDA notes that Listeria "can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly peoples, and others with weakened immune systems." Though, healthy people only tend to get hit with short-term symptoms like fever, headaches, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
